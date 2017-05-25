Forfar Academy pupils prepare for ‘Hairspray’

Forfar Academy brings the international hit musical ‘Hairspray’ to the stage at the new Forfar Community Campus theatre next month.

The show will run from June 14 to 16, starting at 7.30 pm nightly.

Directed by the school’s drama teachers, Paul Harrison and Pauline Taylor, and under the musical direction of Kat McVey and Euan Gow, pupils have been preparing for months to delight the local community with their acting, singing and dancing talents.

‘Hairspray is perfect – it’s fun, it’s upbeat, it’s energetic – and the school really wanted it to be their first show in the new campus.

The show brings all year groups together; while the cast has been rehearsing, backstage a host of staff and pupils have pulled out all the stops to provide costumes, sets, props, lighting and much more.

Mr Melvyn Lynch, Forfar Academy’s head teacher, praised the efforts of over 200 staff and pupils as a “wonderful start to the new community campus” and thanked the show’s sponsors.

Tickets are available from reception at Forfar Community Campus, priced £12 (£10 concessions).

Follow the excitement on Twitter: @forachairspray