Flower donation for Forfar care home

Forfar Tesco gave residents of HC-One’s Finavon Court Care Home a blooming good surprise - handing over a large donation of flowers.

A Tesco representative, Steven Philip from the local Tesco store in Forfar asked residents of the nearby HC-One Finavon Court Care Home to visit the store to be presented with a large selection of flowers as a wonderful gesture of community spirit and engagement. The unexpected gift was warmly received by all at HC One Finavon Court

Finavon Court’s manager, Debbie Thomson said: “We are proud to have been part of the local Forfar community and overwhelmed by the generosity of Tesco and their wonderful gift of flowers for our residents. Thank you so much.”

There were so many flowers donated, that Tesco’s had to deliver them in a lorry. The floral displays have been placed throughout the home in the lounges, dining rooms and resident bedrooms.