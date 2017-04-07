Down Memory Lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1987 and 2007.

30 Years Ago: The wooded slopes of Balmashanner have become a favourite site for dumping rubbish, according to angry local walkers and rock climbers.

The most recent offence being looked into by Environmental Health is the discovery of several sacks of potatoes in a quarry. It was partly filled with earth during the construction of the reservoir and remains popular with rock climbers in the summer.

An increase in the number of rats in the area was discovered by the rodent control officer, according to depute director of environmental health, Mr James Sommerville.

10 Years Ago: Kirriemuir Community Councillors are gobsmacked by the red tape facing local skaters as they bid to have lighting installed at the skatepark on the edge of town.

Councillor Ian Mackintosh explained: “The skaters have raised a lot of money - some £10,500 - towards the installation of the lighting, but have now learned that the local authority is looking for them to agree to a 20-year bond for their maintenance at a cost of £4,000. They are now faced with the ludicrous situation where they have to find another £4,000 to pay for the bond, although they have been told they could get that back if they are successful in applying for a grant from the council.