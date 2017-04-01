Down Memory Lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1987 and 2007.

30 Years Ago: Mrs Sandra Thomson spoke to fellow members of Forfar Inner Wheel and displayed her extensive collection of tape measures. It seems every kind of material has been made into every variety of object to hold a measuring tape. There was a miniature sewing machine, tiny coffee grinder, clocks, vintage cars and many more, some over 100 years old. Helen Niblock proposed thanks.

Fire destroyed a dutch barn and contents at Tarbrax Farm, Glenogilvy, last Thursday. The barn contained 160 tons of bailed hay and straw.

10 Years Ago: Angus nightclub owners are considering introducing plastic tumblers in local nightclub premises. Chief Superintendent Fiona Clacher, Divisional Commander in Angus, said any measure to improve the safety of customers and staff in nightclub premises had to be seen as a positive step. She added: “News of this initiative by local licensees is very welcome. Many, mainly young people, have been scarred as a result of drink-related incidents involving glass tumblers. The fact that this group of licensees has chosen to reduce the risk of that happening on their premises and provide a safer environment is very responsible of them.”