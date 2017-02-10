Down Memory Lane

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1987 and 2007.

30 years ago: Angus District Council’s housing committee last week agreed to spend £200,000 in Kirriemuir in a bid to counter the possibility of a potentially dangerous landslide. The money is to be used to replace retaining walls at Marywell Gardens. The area in question is a very steep slope and if extensive repairs are not carried out there would be some earth movement, and naturally it could be quite serious. Assuming that the full council ratifies the planned expenditure, the work could be carried out in 1987/88. Some of the walls have been reduced in height to help reduce the pressure on them.

10 years ago: there was mixed reaction to the suggestion that the redeveloped Kirkriggs Primary School be renamed as a result of changes to its catchment area. At a meeting of parents and cares in Langlands Primary School as t week it emerged Angus Council’s education committee will e asked to agree to a recommendation to change the name to Reid Park Primary School. Peter Andrews, educational advisor for the project, stated Langlands would remain as Langlands the recommendation for the new school at Whitehills was Whitehills Primary and the recommendation for Kirkriggs was Reid Park Primary School.