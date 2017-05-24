Craig’s all in for Vegas trip

A Forfar poker player is heading to Las Vegas this month, to compete against the UK’s top pub poker players.

Craig MacDonald (50) qualified for the competition at an event in Aberdeen last August.

He said: “There are four tournaments each year. I was at the North of Scotland one in Aberdeen”

Around 100 people took part in the competition, and Craig came out on top, with his winning hand secured on the last card dealt out.

He said: “I had an eight and a four of diamonds, and managed to hit a straight on the river. It’s just the way it worked out. I needed the five on the river to make the straight, and when it came out I went all in. The other guy had two pairs, and I think he thought I hit a pair on the river so he called.”

Craig started playing poker 10 years ago: “It started off with a couple mates playing at home, then we heard about the poker league and started playing there. One of my pals won the event in Dundee a couple of years ago.

“Val Ferry organises the league here, and I’m the third person out of the group to win a trip to Vegas.”

The competition is run by Redtooth Poker, and the Vegas final will be held at The Orleans Hotel & Casino,

The players will be playing for a share of the £25,000 prize pool with the day’s winner receiving £11,000 of the prize pool with £6000 cash and a £5000 sponsorship package. Players will also have a chance to compete in the World Series of Poker (WSOP), which takes place at the same time, through Redtooth’s live qualifier.