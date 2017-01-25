Council lays on more tickets for Forfar campus tours

The people of Forfar are queuing up to visit the new community campus with extra tickets being made available due to public demand.

An open weekend will be held at the £38.9 million facility on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, prior to doors officially opening to the public on Monday, February 20.

Staff and pupils from Forfar Academy will move to their new building on Thursday, February 16.

As soon as news of the open weekend was announced ANGUSalive was inundated with requests for tickets for the tours.

A spokesman said: “ANGUSalive has had a fantastic response to the Forfar Community Campus tours, with almost 850 booking a place. As a result we are currently making provisions to release more tickets and these will be announced very soon on our Facebook pages.”

Tickets for the free preview weekend can be obtained from www.angusalive.scot/tickets

The sports facilities at the new campus replace those currently on offer at Forfar Swimming Pool and the Lochside Leisure Centre which are scheduled to close on Monday February 6; the new campus opens two weeks later which has caused some concern for those with bACTIVE membership.

An ANGUSalive spokesman said: “The bACTIVE membership allows all our members to use our sports centres across Angus, not just the facilities closest to them.

“We are also offering members two free guest passes (to give to family and friends) if they attend the preview weekend on 18/19 February - please book at www.angusalive.scot/tickets

“New members who attend the preview weekend can join for just £10.”