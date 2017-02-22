Clean sweep for Glamis shopper

A Glamis woman has won a Supermarket Sweep challenge to raise £454 for a local foodbank - as well as picking up the same value in groceries.

Audrey Fleming was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition at Aldi’s Stack Retail Park store in Dundee to take part in a five minute charity trolley dash on Sunday, February 19.

As well as taking home five trollies full of goodies, Aldi matched the value of her huge haul and donated the total in food vouchers to her nominated charity, the Trussell Trust Dundee Foodbank.

Audrey said: “I am over the moon at winning all these Aldi goodies. With all this food I definitely won’t have to go shopping for a very long while! We’ve got so much food now I’ve also been able to share some of it out with family.

“Taking part in the Sweep was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so grateful to have been picked, I have never won anything. It’s fantastic that Aldi are also going to donate the value in vouchers to the foodbank too. I know how tough it can be to make ends meet at times and I’m glad my success will help lots of other families as well.”

Graham Nicolson, the company’s group buying director in Scotland, said: “We created the Supermarket Sweep as a fun way for our shoppers to help support their local community and get at least a few days worth of shopping for themselves at the same time.

“Audrey has scooped an astonishing amount of treats for herself and helped raise a huge amount for her local community foodbank.”

Ken Linton, Trussell Trust Dundee Foodbank, spokesman, added: “This is a huge boost to our budget and will be gladly received at the foodbank. Thanks to Audrey who chose us as her Supermarket Sweep partner. She was fantastic and I’m thrilled we will be able to share in her success by providing lots of lovely food to the individuals and families we serve.”