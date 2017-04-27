Brechin Castle to open gardens for charity

The public will have the chance to explore Brechin Castle’s gardens on Sunday, May 7, as part of Scotland’s Gardens project.

The Castle is opening its gardens from 2 to 5pm, marking 75 years of opening for charity with Scotland’s Gardens.

The uniquely curving walls of the garden at Brechin Castle are just the first of many delightful surprises in store.

The luxurious blend of ancient and modern planting is the second. Find charm and splendour in the wide gravelled walks, secluded small paths and corners.

May sees the rhododendrons and azaleas hit the peak of the their flowering to wonderful effect; and with complementary underplanting and a framework of great and beautiful trees sets the collection in the landscape. This is a lovely garden at any time of year and a knockout in Spring.

Admission is £5, and accompanied children are free. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads. There will be teas and a plant sale.

The money raised will go to Dalhousie Day Care Centre, Unicorn Preservation Society and Scotland’s Gardens designated charities.

For more information on the event and other garden openings in Angus visit the Scotland’s Gardens website.