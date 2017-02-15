Angus students enjoy winning streak in contest

Hairdressing and beauty therapy students from Dundee & Angus College have brushed off the competition to strike gold seven times in the Scottish finals of the Association of Hairdressers and Therapists (AHT) Competition.

Students from both the Arbroath and Kingsway Campuses also took eight runners-up spots and landed third place a half-dozen times.

Darcie Westland, who is enrolled on level 6 beauty care, proved a real highlight of the evening by winning Student of the Year – in her first-ever competition.

The 19-year-old took top spot in the Classical Vintage Hollywood category and was runner-up in the face-painting contest.

The Brechin resident also took third place in the team bridal event with fellow student Lisa Innes from Dundee who

was pipped for top place in the ladies’ commercial cut and blow dry, coming second behind Brechiner Brooke Sandeman, with Stacey Lawson from Arbroath taking third place.

Amy Yeats, also from Arbroath, and Forfarian Saffron Gallimore were runners-up in the team bridal event with Amy also coming second in the fantasy: total look contest.

Making it a clean sweep in the category, Arbroath pair Shannon Allen and Dani Kelbie won the team bridal event.

Amy Gray, from Arbroath, was peerless in the ladies’ evening style category and also took third place in the first year commercial blow dry suitable for day wear. Helen Ross, Arbroath, was runner-up in ladies’ evening style.

Harriett Pitt, Arbroath, and Rachel Greig, Forfar, took gold and silver respectively in the men’s barbering cut and finish class while Karolina Janis and Agne Balciene, both Dundee, and Kirsty McWhirter, Edzell, polished off the opposition to take gold, silver and bronze in the commercial nail art category.

Other prize-winners included Dionne Johnstone and Jay Reilly, both Dundee, who took second and third place respectively in the ladies’ evening style competition; and Wiktoria Skozen, also Dundee, who was third in the fantasy: total look class.

The college team of Leanne Buchanan, John Reilly, Danielle Heggie, Louise Carr, Stevie McLaren (all Dundee), and Jacquelyne McDonald from Blairgowrie also took first place in the total look team presentation on the theme of Strictly Come Dancing.