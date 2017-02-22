Angus history to feature in year of heritage

People across Angus are being encouraged to engage with their local and national history as the country gears up for Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has revealed a programme of more than 100 events and initiatives to show that heritage is for all. The organisation is also appealing to communities to support the heritage and history on their doorsteps by getting involved with the first ever Heritage Awareness Day on October 6.

This Scotland-wide campaign will give friends, families and communities the opportunity to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts by dressing up as an historic character, hosting a quiz, or holding another history-themed event.

Alex Paterson, HES Chief Executive, said “The historic environment in Scotland currently attracts 14.6 million visitors a year and contributes in excess of £2.3 billion to Scotland’s economy. As Scotland’s lead heritage body we’re on a mission to up the ante at home and further afield as part of 2017’s themed year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“The themed year provides us with a great stage to bring all the different elements which make up Scotland’s rich and diverse historic environment to audiences like never before. A truly exciting prospect for the months ahead.”

In addition, HES’s packed programme for the year will feature a wide variety of events including living history at Arbroath Abbey and Edzell Castle, the opening of the Engine Shed Conservation Hub in Stirling, and Scotland’s first heritage festival, ‘History Live’ on September 30 and October 1.

During the course of the year HES will also improve accessibility to its records and sites virtually with a year-long digital engagement project, ‘Archaeology InSites’, using social and digital channels to highlight unknown archaeological sites from across Scotland. A series of Facebook Live events is also planned, as is the launch of an international exhibition exploring Romantic Scotland, and pioneering research into prehistoric rock art and the effects of climate change on Scotland’s built heritage. The full programme can be found at https://www.historicenvironment.scot/