Angus children urged to tell their travel tales

Children’s author Claire McFall is reminding Angus children there is still time to express themselves this half term in a top national writing competition.

Claire, who is judging bus operator National Express’s short story competition ‘Express Yourself’ is calling on youngsters aged between seven an 16 to put pen to paper as the deadline has been extended until the end of March.

The winning stories will be published in an online storybook in the company’s coach onboard entertainment system, VUER, for passengers to enjoy as they travel. Each winner will also get a £500 prize.

Children should submit short stories inspired by the theme of ‘happy travelling’ and the company has made it easier for children to enter the competition by launching an online portal www.nationalexpress.com/author where they can make their submissions.

Claire, who is well-known for her award-winning novel ‘Ferryman’, said: “Everyone has a story inside them and each one starts with a single word. Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas, unlocking your creative side, and this is a great opportunity to share it. Good luck!”

Stories should be no more than 1000 words, and the deadline for entries is March 31.