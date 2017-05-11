All set for Laura’s Fun Day at Murton Nature Reserve

The Murton Nature Reserve on the outskirts of Forfar is all set to host one of its busiest days of the year this Sunday (May 14).

Laura’s Fun Day is a major event in the Forfar Academy calendar, and it has been well supported over the years by the local community.

It was established five years ago in support of school pupil Laura Forbes and her family during her battle with cancer.

Laura ultimately lost her battle four years ago, but Laura’s Fun Day has continued every year since then, raising thousands for many different charities, some closely associated with Laura, Forfar, and Forfar Academy.

This year’s event runs from 10 am to 4 pm and will raise funds for Calum’s Cabin, a respite home on the isle of Bute where Laura and her family spent a week; Ward 34 Haematology Ninewells, supported in respect of S6 pupil Cameron Douglas who is undergoing treatment there; and MND Scotland in memory of Malcolm Dowie, former Principal Teacher of Expressive Arts at Forfar Academy who lost his fight against this disease last year.

On Sunday admission to Murton Farm is free, and families can explore the usual range of animals and activities on offer in addition to all the extra stalls and attraction set up for the day itself.

There is a wide range of stalls and events taking place throughout the day.

New and very exciting for this year is a chainsaw carver who will make amazing creations from wood, using only a chainsaw.

Mr Euan Gow of Forfar Academy said: “We are extremely fortunate to be able to have this event this year, and it promises to be a real highlight.

“Also new for 2017 is a range of exotic pets, which children can handle and get ‘up close and personal’.

“Forfar Academy Technical department are bringing a range of hi-tech entertainments with them, including mini drones, which can be flown using only an I-pad.

“There will be a fire appliance in attendance which children (young and old) can use to put a real fire.

“There will also be a range of vintage cars courtesy of members of the Strathmore Vintage Car Club. A rare photo opportunity is also available as Sandeman Cars have loaned us their ‘Mechanic Oor Wullie’ for the day.”

Other activities for children are face painting and also new for this year is a sand artist where children can make their own artistic creations out of sand.

There are also the usual activities available including an assault course, trampolines, giant Jenga, mini tractor driving etc.

The range of stalls continues to increase each year, and this year there will be cake and candy, tombola, Scentsy (perfumes), essential oils/therapies, a bottle stall, a display of original garden ornaments, Usborne Books, guess the weight of the cake etc.

Mr Gow continued: “One of the main fund raising activities on the day is the raffle.

“The draw will take place at 3 pm and we are as usual indebted to so many people for their generous donation of prizes.

“Some of the very many businesses who have already donated prizes include: Strathmore Foods, Forfar Athletic, North Street Chip Shop, Netherton Tractors, Robbie and Nicoll, Watt Butchers, Steph’s Hairdresser, Bar 10, Tesco, McLarens Bakers, INCA, Starry Rock Shop and Glenford. Tickets priced £1 each are available to buy on the day. Every pound raised on the day goes to help our three nominated charities this year - Calum’s Cabin, MND Scotland, and Ward 34 Haematology Ninewells. A final mention of the hard work and dedication shown by Laura’s mum and dad, Audrey and Donald Forbes. Every year, they work incredibly hard to make sure this event is a fitting tribute to the memory of their very special daughter, and it is thanks to them that this event is what it is today.”