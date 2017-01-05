£10,000 prize goes to Forfar’s Cafe Bar 10

The owner of Cafe Bar 10 in Forfar came away £10,000 better off after visiting a Tennent’s trade show in Edinburgh.

Alan Hampton’s name was pulled out of the hat in a £10,000 refurbishment prize draw and he was delighted to accept the cheque in the run-up to Christmas.

He told us: “When my name came out I thought I had won a couple of cases of beer. I am really chuffed to have won the £10,000 as I never really win anything.

“It will be used for some subtle improvements like fitting phone charging points along the bar, which will be out of sight, and we will order new seating.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have won the £10,000 refurbishment prize at the Tennent’s trade show. The money will allow me to enhance my bar for my drinkers and I can’t thank Tennent’s enough.”

Cafe Bar 10 operate a policy of continuous improvement and only recently welcomed Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols who performed an acoustic set to a small audience.

Among the other prizes in the prize draw were football tickets to some of this season’s biggest games and golf at some of the finest courses Scotland.